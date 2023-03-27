Salam Hayek Cleans Trash from the Ocean in Wetsuit & Swimming Fins

Salma Hayek took a dive into the ocean in Jordan on an environmental mission this week.

While swimming in the Middle East in a new Instagram Reel, Hayek collected discarded trash among sea coral in a black long-sleeved wetsuit from TherMaxx. Her style included a slim-fitting bodice, long sleeves and legs, accented by thin white logos. Though the style is largely practical, a range of fashion brands has launched their own styles for water-based activities in recent months, including Cynthia Rowley, Lululemon and Abysse.

“Underwater we all share the trash. Let’s all share the responsibility for a future with clean oceans and the survival of our beautiful and vital coral,” Hayek captioned her post.

Naturally, Hayek wore swimming fins in place of shoes while underwater. Her rubbery pair included bright blue uppers with black trim and curved, flared toes to allow for easier movement. The style added a pop of color to her ensemble while — at their core — remaining useful for the goal at hand. An oxygen tank, black gloves and large diving goggles practically completed the “Magic Mike” star’s outfit.

Hayek’s environmental mission followed her appearance with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she wore a shimmering lace-trimmed gold dress and platform heels.

Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

