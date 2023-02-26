×
Salma Hayek Soars in 7-Inch Platform Heels at Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

By Aaron Royce
Salma Hayek went sky-high for Bottega Veneta’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the show on Sunday with husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, Hayek wore a full Bottega outfit. Her ensemble featured a sparkly gold collared top and matching skirt with a fringed hem. The statement pieces were layered beneath a fluffy black coat with a belted waistline and wide collar.

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, Bottega Veneta, Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy, front row, runway show, fashion show, fall 2023, fall 2023 show, Matthieu Blazy, pumps, platforms, platform pumps, heels, high heels, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, buckled heels, red heels, cherry heels, embossed heels, block heels, 7-inch heels
(L-R): François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend Bottega Veneta’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023.
CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Completing the “Magic Mike” actress‘ ensemble were two statement Bottega accessories, designed by creative director Mathieu Blazy: a draped dark red leather $2,500 Foulard shoulder bag, as well as the brand’s hit $1,250 Drop earrings — a post style crafted from curved teardrop-shaped silver metal.

When it came to shoes, Hayek elevated her ensemble — literally — with a towering pair of Bottega Veneta pumps. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, her viral $1,750 Mostra style featured glossy cherry-red leather uppers, embossed with a crocodile pattern. The set was boosted with 6.7-inch curved block heels and thick platform soles tipped with ridged rubber soles, giving them a sharp base. silver buckled Mary Jane straps completed the pair with a preppy finish.

Salma Hayek, Bottega Veneta, Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy, front row, runway show, fashion show, fall 2023, fall 2023 show, Matthieu Blazy, pumps, platforms, platform pumps, heels, high heels, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, buckled heels, red heels, cherry heels, embossed heels, block heels, 7-inch heels
A closer look at Hayek’s platform pumps.
CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta, pumps, platforms, platform pumps, heels, high heels, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, buckled heels, red heels, cherry heels, embossed heels, block heels, 7-inch heels
Bottega Veneta’s Mostra pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

