Salma Hayek Soars in 7-Inch Platform Heels at Bottega Veneta’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Salma Hayek went sky-high for Bottega Veneta’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While arriving to the show on Sunday with husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, Hayek wore a full Bottega outfit. Her ensemble featured a sparkly gold collared top and matching skirt with a fringed hem. The statement pieces were layered beneath a fluffy black coat with a belted waistline and wide collar.

(L-R): François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend Bottega Veneta’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Completing the “Magic Mike” actress‘ ensemble were two statement Bottega accessories, designed by creative director Mathieu Blazy: a draped dark red leather $2,500 Foulard shoulder bag, as well as the brand’s hit $1,250 Drop earrings — a post style crafted from curved teardrop-shaped silver metal.

When it came to shoes, Hayek elevated her ensemble — literally — with a towering pair of Bottega Veneta pumps. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection, her viral $1,750 Mostra style featured glossy cherry-red leather uppers, embossed with a crocodile pattern. The set was boosted with 6.7-inch curved block heels and thick platform soles tipped with ridged rubber soles, giving them a sharp base. silver buckled Mary Jane straps completed the pair with a preppy finish.

A closer look at Hayek’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Mostra pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

