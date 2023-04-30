Salma Hayek Zips into Tweed Skirt Suit and Peep-Toe Heels for Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ Party

Salma Hayek brought ladylike style to Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party, celebrating its new boutique in New York City.

While arriving to the occasion on Saturday night with husband François-Henri Pinault, Hayek wore a sleek skirt suit. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” actress‘ ensemble featured a pale cropped gold tweed jacket and knee-length skirt, each crafted with shimmering multicolored thread and black trim. For a romantic twist, Hayek’s skirt featured a lined side zipper and delicate lace along its hem, while her jacket boasted gleaming silver buttons.

(L-R): François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ party in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

Hayek finished her outfit with a sparkling diamond necklace and earrings, as well as a black leather top-handled Gucci handbag with gleaming gold hardware.

When it came to footwear, Hayek finished her outfit with a set of black peep-toe heels. The “Eternals” actress’ pair featured smooth black velvet uppers in a slingback silhouette, complete with rounded open toes and thick front soles. Thick block heels completed the pair with a height-boosting base, smoothly elevating Hayek while complementing her outfit’s matching black detailing.

Salma Hayek attends Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ party in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party celebrated the Italian brand’s new boutique in New York City’s Meatpacking district. Guests in attendance included Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Teyana Taylor and Tom Sturridge. Hosted with Bungalow 8 founder Amy Sacco, the occasion featured cocktails and food inspired by the former nightclub Bungalow 8 — and ended with a surprise DJ performance by Idris Elba.

