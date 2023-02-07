Salma Hayek Poses in Sky-High Platform Heels by Larroudé, Gucci & More for ‘GQ Hype’

Salma Hayek was sleekly outfitted for her latest editorial feature: the cover of British GQ‘s GQ Hype.

Styled by Rebecca Grice, Hayek posed on the magazine’s digital cover, shot by Ashley Olah, in a corseted black Vivienne Westwood gown. The sultry piece was paired with Beladora Jewelry drop earrings and towering glossy black Giuseppe Zanotti platform mules, giving the actress a sharp height boost while she promoted “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The final “Magic Mike” film, which Hayek stars in alongside Channing Tatum, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10.

In another shot from the editorial, Hayek posed in a vintage draped beige Westwood dress with a tied waist from Paumé Los Angeles, as seen in behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram feed. The piece was paired with Gucci’s cream $1,290 platform sandals, featuring 6.25-inch heels and thick monogram-studded soles, as well as a vintage Sophie Buhai ring and Beladora earrings. Rounding out her wardrobe was a slashed black Bottega Veneta dress, paired with sculptural gold Beladora cuffs and faintly hidden platform sandals by 2021 FNAA winner Larroudé.

The “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” star spoke with writer Olivia Pym in the accompanying interview, discussing her role in the final “Magic Mike” film and being typecast in sexual roles since her breakout in the film “From Dusk Till Dawn” in the ’90s.

Related Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023 Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Unexpected Fashion Statement in Sweatpants & Flat Clogs for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers

“I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing,” Hayek tells Pym. “I’m laughing, girl.”

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Discover Hayek’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.