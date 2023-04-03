Salma Hayek Welcomes Spring in Floral Pajamas & Heelless Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek kicked off the spring season with a bold fashion statement.

While posing on Monday in a new photo dump on Instagram, Hayek wore a black silk outfit from London-based fashion brand Borgo de Nor. Her luxe ensemble featured the brand’s feather-trimmed $626 Eden shirt and matching $575 Eden trousers, each covered in a multicolored floral and animal print. The “Magic Mike” actress‘ glamorous ensemble was simply finished with a long strand of pearls.

“Me waiting for Spring, thank God it’s here!,” Hayek captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Hayek opted to slip on a pair of black Alexander McQueen boots to complete her outfit. Her $1,350 style featured stretchy knit uppers with rounded toes and sock-like shafts. Thin, gleaming silver metal base soles with a curved edge finished the pair, creating a sculptural appearance with a heel-less silhouette.

Alexander McQueen’s sock boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Hayek’s springtime moment followed her dive into the ocean last week in Jordan last week, collecting trash among sea coral in a TherMaxx wetsuit and swimming fins.

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

