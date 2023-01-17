Sabrina Impacciatore Shines in Sunset Jumpsuit & Chain-Heeled Boots at J.W. Anderson’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Ciao! “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore brought sunset style to J.W. Anderson’s pre-fall 2023 fashion show. Impacciatore, who went viral for her role as resort manager Valentina in the HBO Max drama, was part of the British designer’s latest front row for the genderless, technology-inspired collection — alongside stars including co-star Simona Tabasco, Charli XCX and Bryanboy.

While arriving in Milan for the occasion during Milan Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Impacciatore posed in a vibrant J.W. Anderson ensemble. The Italian actress’ outfit, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a long-sleeved single-piece jumpsuit with an allover black, red, orange and yellow print of a tropical sunset. The whimsical piece was accented with a bejeweled hammered gold pendant necklace, as well as as black and white $474 (previously $750) version of Anderson’s hit padded leather Bumper shoulder bag.

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the J.W. Anderson pre-fall 2023 fashion show during the Milan fall 2023 menswear season in Milan on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Impacciatore slipped on a pair of sleek patent leather boots — also by Anderson — to finish her outfit. Her style included glossy black pebbled uppers, complete with sharp pointed toes. Giving the set a whimsical edge were short heels crafted from a rounded gold curb chain link — a signature of Anderson’s quirky aesthetic.

A closer look at Impacciatore’s boots. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new fall 2023 menswear shows, held in Milan from Jan. 13-17. Presenting brands and designers included Prada, DSQuared2 and Fendi. Most notably, the Week featured new brand developments, including Marco de Vincenzo’s debut show for Etro and Gucci’s first collection following the 2022 departure of Alessandro Michele.

