Sabrina Elba Elevates Spring’s Thong-Strap Trend in Slingback Pumps with Idris Elba at Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ Party

Sabrina Elba brought slick style to Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party, celebrating its new boutique in New York City.

While arriving to the occasion on Saturday night, Elba posed with husband Idris Elba in an all-black Gucci outfit. The model’s attire featured a $2,800 sleeveless dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, crafted from ribbed jersey. The piece included side bodice and hip cutouts, with the latter accented by a thin “G”-buckled strap — mimicking visible thong straps, which have grown in popularity as a sleek dressing detail this spring. Elba finished her attire with a gold Gucci horsebit bracelet, small earrings and a black satin clutch.

(L-R): Sabrina and Idris Elba attend Gucci’s ‘Bungalow Gucci’ party in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

Idris, meanwhile, opted for a groovier aesthetic in a white stitch-trimmed shirt and light tan trousers, paired with an olive green parka and Gucci sunglasses — as well as the brand’s green and pink sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Sabrina slipped into a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps to finish her outfit. Her $845 style featured glossy black patent leather uppers with sharp pointed toes and curved slingback straps. The set was finished with 4-inch stiletto heels, as well as Louboutin’s signature red soles for a sleek base.

A closer look at the Elba’s shoes. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci

Christian Louboutin’s Hot Chick Sling pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Gucci’s “Bungalow Gucci” party celebrated the Italian brand’s new boutique in New York City’s Meatpacking district. Guests in attendance included Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Teyana Taylor and Tom Sturridge. Hosted with Bungalow 8 founder Amy Sacco, the occasion featured cocktails and food inspired by the former nightclub Bungalow 8 — and ended with a surprise DJ performance by Idris Elba.

