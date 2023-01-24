Sabrina Carpenter Matches Dove Cameron in Glitter Platforms at Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Sabrina Carpenter was thinking pink at Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture show this week.

While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, Carpenter arrived to the fashion show in a silky two-toned dress. The “Emails I Can’t Send” singer’s ensemble featured a gathered off-the-shoulder cutout bodice in a faint coral hue, paired with a pale pink miniskirt with a flowing train. Carpenter’s outfit was accentuated by small stud earrings and a delicate gold heart pendant necklace, as well as a pillowy pink satin clutch covered in matching crystals.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter attend Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Carpenter strapped into a pair of sparkling gold platform sandals. The sky-high style — also worn by attendees including Dove Cameron for a matching shoe moment — featured thick soles and bow-topped peep-toe fronts, all coated in gold glitter. Finishing the style were thin glitter-covered heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, secured by metallic ankle straps.

A closer look at Carpenter’s platforms. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dove Cameron attends Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.