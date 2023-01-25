Sabrina Carpenter Goes Sky-High in 6-Inch Stilettos at Elie Saab’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Sabrina Carpenter brought sky-high drama to Elie Saab’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, Carpenter sat in the front row alongside Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo and “Emily in Paris” star Paul Foreman in a romantic black minidress. Her sleeveless style included a floral lace base, layered with allover sequined ruffles for a dash of added glamour. Carpenter’s ensemble was simply accented with a deep brown manicure and small diamond stud earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Elie Saab’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show in Paris during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo, Paul Foreman and Sabrina Carpenter attend Elie Saab’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show in Paris during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Carpenter opted for a dynamic set of soaring platform heels to complete her outfit. Her black leather style featured smooth peep-toe uppers with closed counters, trimmed with thin buckled ankle straps. Thick platform soles, as well as pin-thin stiletto heels totaling at least 6 inches in height, boosted her ensemble with a dramatic — yet monochrome — height boost.

A closer look at Carpenter’s heels. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter attends Elie Saab’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show in Paris during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities in spring 2023 front rows at Haute Couture Week in the gallery.