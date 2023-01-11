Sabrina Carpenter Does ‘GNO’ in Sheer Dress & 5-Inch Platform Heels With Dixie D’Amelio

Sabrina Carpenter took a daring approach to girls’ night out in Los Angeles this week.

While spotted out and about with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician strolled in a sheer black maxi dress. Layered over matte lingerie, her piece featured an asymmetric neckline with two short sleeves and a single shoulder strap.

Allowing the dress’ bold texture to make the greatest statement, Carpenter simply opted to accessorize with a delicate diamond and gold pendant necklace, silver and pearl drop earrings and a glossy cherry lip.

Dixie D’Amelio and Sabrina Carpenter are seen in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, the “Sue Me” singer finished her ensemble with a set of soaring platform booties. Carpenter’s black leather style included faintly glossy uppers with rounded toes and closed counters, complete with thick platform soles. Towering block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set with a soaring height boost.

A closer look at Carpenter’s boots. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Carpenter’s shoe style is often bold and sleek. The “Girl Meets World” star frequently wears metallic and neutral-toned platform sandals and pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Valentino. When off-duty, Carpenter can also be seen in thick-soled sneakers and ankle boots from brands including Nike. The performer has grown within the fashion world in recent years, starring in campaigns for Fendi, Converse and Aeropostale, as well as becoming a front-row fixture for brands including Versace, Tod’s, Coach and Carolina Herrera.

