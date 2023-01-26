Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Means Business in Clear Rockstud Pumps at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took neutrals to new heights at Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” fashion show this week.

While arriving to the show at a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, the Rose, Inc. founder was part of a front row that included Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron, Suga and Law Roach.

For the occasion, she wore an oversized light nude-toned Valentino suit with pale pink undertones. Her set featured an oversized, unbuttoned blazer with dramatic feathered cuff lining, as well as light beige pants and a bodycon top.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Valentino’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

Adding to Huntington-Whiteley’s outfit’s neutrality was a matching beige leather VLogo flap clutch, as well as diamond huggie drop earrings and a gold link necklace.

When it came to footwear, Huntington-Whiteley boosted her outfit with a sleek take on Valentino’s signature shoe, the Rockstud pump. Her pointed-toe style, however, formed the silhouette with clear vinyl uppers, piped in nude leather that matched her outfit’s pale tones. The multi-strapped set was finished with its signature gold pyramid studs, as well as thin nude-toned 4-inch stiletto heels for a sultry height boost.

A closer look at Huntington-Whiteley’s pumps. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain