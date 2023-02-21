Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Buckles Into Halter Suit & Pumps With Fiancé Jason Statham at Burberry’s Fall 2023 LFW Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought romance to the front row for Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week.

On Monday, Huntington-Whiteley arrived to the show at Kennington Park in London, England to take in Daniel Lee’s newest designs for the British house with fiancé Jason Statham. For the occasion, the “Mad Max; Fury Road” star wore a black peplum halter top with matching trousers for a suit-like effect, cinched with a black leather belt. Her outfit was sleekly finished with a gold bangle and caviar-trimmed bracelet.

(L-R): Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend Burberry’s fall 2023 fashion show at Kennington Park in London, England during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

When it came to footwear, Huntington-Whiteley finished her outfit with a set of sharp pumps. Though the Rose Inc. founder‘s style couldn’t be fully seen, her set did include closed toes with rounded vamps for added formality. The set was likely complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — also a top heel silhouette for Whiteley over the years. Statham, meanwhile, was also sharply dressed in an all-black zipped windbreaker, trousers and chunky sneakers, creating a matching monochrome moment for the couple.

Burberry’s fall 2023 collection was the first for the house by creative director Daniel Lee, previously appointed in 2022 after a successful 2018-2021 run at Bottega Veneta. The collection highlighted the brand’s heritage with checks, rose florals and faux-fur detailing in hues of red, dark green, purple and yellow, as well as a revival of its famed Burberry Prorsum line.

Burberry’s fall 2023 finale at London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

London Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in London. Held from Feb. 17-23, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be presenting this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang.

