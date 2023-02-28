Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips on Toe-Loop Sandals & Sheer Dress at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a monochrome statement at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Huntington-Whiteley arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, The Rose Inc. founder wore a full outfit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featuring a dark brown turtleneck dress. The faintly sheer piece featured a floor-length hem and long sleeves, layered atop a dark bra and high-waisted briefs for fuller coverage. To ward off the winter chill, Huntington-Whiteley shrugged on a deep red-brown leather jacket with wide lapels and biker shoulder straps.
The “Transformers” actress’ ensemble was glamorously complete with warm pink-brown lipstick, as well as a set of Saint Laurent’s sculptural gold curved post earrings.
When it came to shoes, Huntington-Whiteley sleekly finished her outfit with a set of toe-loop sandals, also known as big-toe sandals. The supermodel’s style, also from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featured dark brown satin uppers with pointed-toe soles. Giving the set a sleek finish were front loops framing each of her big toes, complemented by a pale pink pedicure. The style’s heels were hidden by Huntington-Whiteley’s skirt, though they likely included 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels based on the shoes shown on the brand’s spring runway.
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.