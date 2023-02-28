Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips on Toe-Loop Sandals & Sheer Dress at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a monochrome statement at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Huntington-Whiteley arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, The Rose Inc. founder wore a full outfit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featuring a dark brown turtleneck dress. The faintly sheer piece featured a floor-length hem and long sleeves, layered atop a dark bra and high-waisted briefs for fuller coverage. To ward off the winter chill, Huntington-Whiteley shrugged on a deep red-brown leather jacket with wide lapels and biker shoulder straps.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Transformers” actress’ ensemble was glamorously complete with warm pink-brown lipstick, as well as a set of Saint Laurent’s sculptural gold curved post earrings.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023 CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Huntington-Whiteley sleekly finished her outfit with a set of toe-loop sandals, also known as big-toe sandals. The supermodel’s style, also from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featured dark brown satin uppers with pointed-toe soles. Giving the set a sleek finish were front loops framing each of her big toes, complemented by a pale pink pedicure. The style’s heels were hidden by Huntington-Whiteley’s skirt, though they likely included 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels based on the shoes shown on the brand’s spring runway.

A closer look at Huntington-Whiteley’s sandals. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images