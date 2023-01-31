Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes ‘Back to Black’ in Chic Gia/RHW Boots, Heels & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went “back to black” with her latest outfit photo series.

As seen in a new Monday photo dump of mirror selfies from her spacious closet on Instagram, Whiteley shared snapshots at an array of monochrome outfits she’s worn recently. The Rose, Inc. founder struck a pose in the first frame in a black coat dress, tights and leather Prada handbag.

Other ensembles included a Wardrobe.NYC puffer jacket with a midi skirt and stocking boots, a wide-fitting The Row suit cinched by a leather belt bag, A blazer over leggings with a layered beige overcoat and a sweater and leggings paired with a wide stitched belt.

When it came to shoes, Huntington-Whiteley wore a similar wide array of all-black shoes — including boots with stocking and lace-up uppers, as well as a towering wedge-soled pair. However, her sleekest — seen in the photo dump’s first shot — hailed from her own Gia/RHW collaboration with footwear brand Gia Borghini.

The model’s $910 Rosie style featured smooth black leather uppers with folded-stye knee-high hafts and pointed toes. Sleek stiletto heels totaling 4.25 inches in height complete the pair with a height-boosting finish.

Gia x RHW’s Rosie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Huntington-Whiteley’s a top fashion and beauty figure, previously facing campaigns for brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s additionally exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., and launched her own clean beauty brand, Rose. Inc.

PHOTOS: Discover Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s glamorous style over the years in the gallery.