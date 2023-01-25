Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Laces Into Slick Boots & Pearls for Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner

Rosie-Huntington Whiteley gave her breezy personal style a chic twist for Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week.

While in Paris, Huntington-Whiteley hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion on Tuesday night among friends including Giovanna Engelbert and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri. The Rose Inc. founder posed at the occasion in a simple black midi dress, featuring balloon-cuffed sleeves and a high neckline covered in twists of pearls. Layered diamond drop earrings a god bangle and a caviar-textured bracelet finished Whiteley’s outfit, as well as Gucci’s monochrome black leather $3,500 1947 top-handle handbag.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Marco Bizzarri attend a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

The “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” actress grounded her outfit in dynamic thigh-high boots, crafted from smooth black leather and paneled black snakeskin. Cinched with thin ties laced all the way up her legs, Whiteley’s bold shoes were completed by pointed toes and thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sharp finish.

Related Hailey Bieber Cozies Up in Fuzzy Coat & Pointy Boots With Justin Bieber in Baggy Jeans & Sneakers Lea Michele Bundles Up in Fuzzy Teddy Coat With Turtleneck & Ugg Mini Boots in NYC Sienna Miller Slips Into Daring Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots for Gucci's High Jewelry Dinner

A closer look at Huntington-Whiteley’s boots. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Giovanna Engelbert attend a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

In fact, Whiteley’s same boots were also worn at the dinner by Gucci muse Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller attends a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection at Hotel Ritz in Paris on Jan. 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Huntington-Whiteley’s a top fashion and beauty figure, previously facing campaigns for brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s additionally exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., and launched her own clean beauty brand, Rose. Inc.

PHOTOS: Discover Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s collection in the gallery.