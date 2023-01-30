Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Slips Into Romantic Heart Pumps for Alaïa’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took the romantic route when dressing for Alaïa’s fall 2023 show, intimately held in the Linkeroever, Antwerp home of its creative director, Pieter Mulier.

While seated alongside stars including Bryanboy and Rebecca Dayan, Huntington-Whiteley posed in a group staircase photo snapped before a post-show dinner by Montassar Alaya. The Rose, Inc. founder struck a pose in a head-to-toe Alaïa outfit, featuring a slim-fitting black turtleneck top, as well as a white and black plaid tweed jacket and tiered skirt. Thin layered gold earrings and a geometric black leather handbag with gold accents sharply finished her ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Huntington-Whiteley gave her followers a closer look at her heels from the front row on Instagram Stories. Her set of Alaïa’s $1,170 Coeur pumps featured smooth blush-pink suede uppers with pointed toes, crafted from glossy black patent leather in the shape of a heart. Punctuating the sweet style were thin 4.33-inch stiletto heels, giving Huntington-Whiteley a sleek height boost.

Rosie Huntignton-Whiteley snaps a shoe photo in the front row of Alaïa’s fall 2023 runway show in Linkeroever, Antwerp on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Alaïa’s CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD by Elyse Walker

Huntington-Whiteley’s a top fashion and beauty figure, previously facing campaigns for brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s additionally exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., and launched her own clean beauty brand, Rose. Inc.

