Blackpink’s Rosé Buckles Into Platforms & Chocolate Leather Coat at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

By Aaron Royce
Rosé paired sharp neutrals with a sheer twist at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Blackpink member arrived to the show in Paris to take in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs for the French luxury brand on Tuesday. For the occasion, she wore a full outfit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featuring a sleek black minidress. The style included a gathered low-cut neckline and bodice cutout, layered beneath a warm chocolate-hued leather coat punctuated by double-breasted rows of gleaming black buttons.

Rosé attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For a cold-weather finish, the “Pink Venom” singer finished her outfit with sheer black tights — a staple layering piece in anyone’s winter wardrobe. The hosiery provided her with a sharp, barely-there appearance rooted in the ’80s and ’90s fashion scene, similar to many of Vaccarello’s past collections.

Rosé attends Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, France during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2023
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Rosé simply finished her outfit with a set of black platform sandals. Her smooth style, also from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection, featured thin ankle and toe straps topped with sparkling crystal buckles. The set was finished with thick platform soles and heels totaling at least 4 inches high, providing a sharp height boost that elegantly finished the “Kill This Love” singer’s outfit.

A closer look at Rosé’s sandals.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

ad