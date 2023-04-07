Rosario Dawson Channels the ’70s in Blue Velvet Suit & Boots at Star Wars Celebration

Rosario Dawson stopped by the Star Wars Celebration 2023 studio panel in London today. The Studio Showcase, a significant panel by Lucasfilm, is expected to unveil more information about upcoming “Star Wars” movies and shed light on the franchise’s cinematic future.

The “Mandalorian” star suited up in a plush velvet suit complete with a blazer emboldened with wide lapels, a buttoned vest and wide-leg trousers. She complemented the ’70s-inspired outfit with a long faux locs and box braids hairstyle.

Rosario Dawson attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

She took the retro vibes down to her feet with platform boots in black. The platform boot trend is characterized by shoes with thick, elevated soles that add height and edginess to any outfit. This trend was particularly popular in the 90s but has made a comeback in recent years, with many designers and celebrities embracing bold and chunky footwear.

Related Kamala Harris Pops in Blue Suit & Glossy Pumps to Start Her African Tour in Ghana Lori Harvey Elevates Cozy Jacket & Leggings With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms at Essence Wellness House 2023 Olivia Wilde's Casadei Platform Boots That She Wore to the Fashion Trust Awards Are on Sale Today

Rosario Dawson attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

With her brand Studio 189, the actress has infused her avant-garde approach into the fashion industry. She co-founded this sustainable fashion label, which showcases African fashion and collaborates with local artisans skilled in Hand Batiking to produce stunning fabrics and designs. The brand’s commitment to sustainability earned it the prestigious CFDA Lexus Fashion Initiative award. The actress is an ambassador for the brand and has proudly worn its outfits both on and off the red carpet. During the recent “Clerks III” premiere, she was spotted wearing a striking green printed maxi dress from Studio 189.

The “Seven Pounds” actress is known for her unique and eclectic sense of style. She often experiments with bold colors, prints and textures, creating eye-catching looks that turn heads on and off the red carpet. When it comes to fashion trends, Dawson is not one to follow the crowd. She embraces her individuality and has been seen in everything from vintage-inspired dresses to tailored suits to funky streetwear. She’s also not afraid to mix high-end designer pieces with more affordable items to create a unique look.

PHOTOS: 10 ‘Star Wars’ Themed Shoes and Slippers