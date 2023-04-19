Rosalia Updates Date Night Style in Velvet Corset Top & Denim Kitten Heels With Fiancé Rauw Alejandro

Following their Coachella 2023 performance, Rosalía and her fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, were spotted grabbing dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The “Beso” singer was clad in a structured bright red and black velvet corset top worn with low-rise black and white striped joggers by Adidas.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro had dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for accessories, Rosalía wore small silver hoops in a simple fashion. She rounded out her look with red grills, red stiletto-style nails and a vampy red lip. The performer’s hair was worn in a sleek ponytail with thin pieces pulled twoards the front.

On the footwear front, Rosalía stepped into grungy distressed kitten heels. The style featured thick gray denim straps with faintly platform soles, open backs and thin stiletto heels that gave the Spanish hitmaker’s look a short boost. A staple of the late 90s and 2000s, kitten heels have become a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Rosalía included.

A closer look at Rosalia’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Con Altura” singer’s shoe style, much like her wardrobe, has a range that’s edgy and eclectic. Rosalía often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang. On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro has dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

