Rosalia Takes Coachella in Edgy Motocross Stiletto Boots for Weekend 2 Performance

Rosalia took to the stage once more at weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, Calif.

The “Saoko” songstress performed some of her biggest hits onstage, including “La Noche de Anoche,” “Despechá,” “Hentai,” “Motomami” and “Candy,” while clad in her usual Y2K biker-inspired signature style. With her set underway, the Spanish songstress was also joined by fellow artist Tokischa.

Tokischa (R) performs with Rosalía on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Rosalia wore an all-black version of the outfit from her performance during weekend one. The custom look was comprised of a sheer black cardigan-style top with long billowing sleeves and a cascading hemline constructed of lengthy curly tendrils that swept the floor. The flowy garment was worn overtop a black bra top. On the bottom, the performer styled shiny high-waisted black leather trousers.

As for accessories, Rosalia went full biker chick, donning black visor-like shades which she removed once her set began. The hitmaker’s brown tresses were slicked back and worn in long braids.

Although her shoes were not visible in these images, Rosalia sported the same black leather knee-high motocross style boots she wore for her first performance, but in a short stiletto style. The boots still featured silver buckle hardware that gave the footwear an edge.

Rosalía took the Coachella stage on Saturday, April 15, and returned on April 22. This marks her striking return to the festival since her 2019 appearance. In 2023, the singer released “LLYLM,” an acronym for “Lie Like You Love Me.” The song incorporates a fusion of pop and R&B sounds with flamenco handclaps.

Rosalía performs on the Coachella Stage the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

