Rosalia Brings Her Y2K Biker Style in Leather Boots to Coachella 2023 Performance With Boyfriend Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía made her mark on day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 yesterday in Indio, California. The singer performed some of her biggest hits onstage, including “La Noche de Anoche,” “Despechá,” “Hentai,” “Motomami” and “Candy,” while channeling her Y2K biker-inspired signature style. She also brought out her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro as a special guest.

The Spanish hitmaker wore a custom light-up motorcycle helmet with pigtails. Rosalía wore a sheer baby pink top with long sleeves and a cascading hemline that swept the floor. The pink piece was worn overtop a black bra top. On bottom, the performer styled shiny high-waisted black leather trousers.

Rosalía performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

When it came down to footwear, Rosalia sported shiny black leather knee-high boots with silver buckle detailing and platform soles that gave the “Saoko” singer a rather big boost.

A closer look at Rosalia’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

The “Con Altura” singer’s shoe style, much like her wardrobe, has a range that’s edgy and eclectic. Rosalía often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang.

On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs.

Rauw Alejandro performs with Rosalía at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

Rosalía took the Coachella stage on Saturday and will come back on April 22. This marks her striking return to the festival since her 2019 appearance. In 2023, the singer released “LLYLM,” an acronym for “Lie Like You Love Me.” The song incorporates a fusion of pop and R&B sounds with flamenco handclaps.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

