Ron DeSantis’ Wife Casey DeSantis Wears Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Green Dress & Heels to Swearing-In Florida Governor Ceremony

Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, channeled vintage style while at his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. The occasion found Ron being sworn in for his second term as governor of Florida.

At the ceremony, Casey wore a light green dress with a midi-length hem. The piece included a rounded bodice and cape-like back, channeling styles of the ’60s that were favored by figures of the era including Jackie Kennedy. For added formality, Casey also paired her outfit with short white gloves and small drop earrings.

Casey opted to pair her green dress with set of ivory-colored pumps, creating a pale color palette. The style appeared to be crafted from light silk or satin, featuring a pointed-toe silhouette with triangular toes. Thin heels, likely totaling at least 3 inches in height, completed the pair.

DeSantis often wears pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, ranging from neutral hues to sparkling fabrics — all featuring thin stiletto heels. She’s also been seen in similarly hued round-toed flats.

Off-duty, DeSantis has also been seen in dark thin-soled slides and thong sandals, as well as athletic lace-up sneakers from brands including Asics.

Former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy enjoys herself at a picnic circa the 1960s. CREDIT: Getty Images

