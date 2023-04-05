Robin Roberts Pops in Flame Jimmy Choo Heels & Neon Jumpsuit at ‘Queen Charlotte’ High Tea Afternoon

Robin Roberts attended Shonda Rhimes and Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte” high tea afternoon at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on Tuesday. The event celebrated the upcoming series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” which will be available to stream on May 4.

The journalist was outfitted in a form-fitted sleeveless jumpsuit striped with neon orange and blush pink hues. The garment featured a collared neckline and slim-fit trousers that stopped just above the ankles, spotlighting her shoes.

Robin Roberts, Sheinelle Jones and Devon Lawrence. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

On her feet, the “Good Morning America” host opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo’s Lang sandals in the color Flame, a vibrant orange hue that matched her jumpsuit. The style featured a heel of 3.9 inches and straps crisscrossing and running up the top of Roberts’ feet.

A closer look at Robin Roberts’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Wendy Naugle, Shonda Rhimes and Robin Roberts. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Roberts often opts for sandal heels, pumps, and boots from top brands like Valentino or Jimmy Choo. Like her wardrobe, Roberts’ shoe choices usually feature adornments or textural suede in colorful hues. On occasion, the television personality will lace-up sneakers with suits, likely in neutral tones, to offer her ensembles a lax attitude.

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities style jumpsuits.