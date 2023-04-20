Rita Ora Cozies Up in Cropped Sweater, Leather Skirt & Sharp Booties in London

Rita Ora took was cozily dressed for a day out in London, promoting her new single “Praising You.”

While stepping out in the city for an appearance on Capital Breakfast on Thursday, Ora mixed sleek and comfortable styles for a two-toned statement. The “Phoenix” musician‘s ensemble featured a faintly fuzzy cream sweater with a cropped bodice and rounded balloon sleeves. The knitwear was paired with a faintly shiny black leather skirt with an asymmetric hem and buckle-strapped waistline, giving the singer a modern appearance.

Rita Ora arrives to radio show “Capital Breakfast”’s studios in London on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ora’s attire was accented with red-lensed sunglasses, as well as a set of gleaming metal hoop earrings and a light gray quilted Prada top-handled handbag.

Rita Ora arrives to radio show “Capital Breakfast”’s studios in London on April 20, 2023. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Ora completed her outfit with a set of sharp black leather booties. The “Barricades” singer‘s style featured smooth uppers with short shafts and triangular pointed toes. The set’s heels couldn’t be seen, though they likely included stiletto or block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Regardless of their shape, the pair certainly provided Ora with a dynamic height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Ora’s booties. CREDIT: Neil Mockford/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

