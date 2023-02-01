Rita Ora Travels in Sky-High Platform Boots With a Sporty Twist in NYC

Rita Ora took a relaxed approach to travel style while in New York City.

While leaving her hotel on Tuesday night, the “Phoenix” musician stepped out in a simple black zip-up hoodie and lounge pants with quilted knee paneling. The athleisure set added a sporty spin to her accessories: a set of oversized black sunglasses and a brown faded leather handbag: Miu Miu’s quilted Matelassé top-handle bag.

Rita Ora leaves a hotel in New York City on Jan. 31, 2023. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

Ora completed her outfit with a set of chunky platform boots. The singer’s footwear included a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, as well as thick block heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The style gave Ora’s outfit a distinctly towering height boost, while creating a standout moment from streamlining her otherwise casual athleisure.

A closer look at Ora’s platform boots. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

However, this isn’t Ora’s only sky-high outfit in recent weeks. In December 2022, the “Barricades” singer paired towering black leather platform boots with a hooded tan mesh dress while celebrating Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party in London.

Rita Ora attends Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party in Mayfair, London on Dec. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

