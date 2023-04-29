Rita Ora Upgrades the Canadian Tuxedo with Brown Snakeskin Pointed-Toe Pumps

Rita Ora pulled a denim-on-denim look while out in New York on Friday.

Mastering the Canadian tuxedo, the “Body on Me” singer wore an oversized light acid-washed denim jacket featuring button closures and a collared neckline. The sharp outerwear was worn with matching slouchy jeans in a high-waisted style with zipper pocket detailing.

Rita Ora is seen on April 28, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Canadian tuxedos have always been tricky to pull off and many celebrities shy away from the style because of this reason. Those brave enough to try their hand at the denim-on-denim look stick to coordinating denim tops and bottoms in similar, if not the same, washes.

Ora’s look was all about the accessories. The hitmaker sported shield-like sunglasses with large orange lenses and toted a silver leather mini bag with zipper closures and short handles. Along with her bag, Ora styled mid-sized silver hoop earrings and whimsical chunky acrylic rings that provided her look with a playful touch. The “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress wore her ombred hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves.

Related Dua Lipa Sees Spots in Polka-Dotted Black and White Blazer and Matching Pumps Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala Bella Thorne Pops in Schiaparelli Skirt Suit With Saint Laurent Pumps Rita Ora Shines in White Hot Cone-Bra Dress by Richard Quinn & Satin Platforms at Prince's Trust Gala 2023

On the footwear front, Ora stepped out in brown leather pointed-toe pumps. The pair were comprised of knife-like pointed toes, brown leather uppers and snakeskin paneling.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

Rita Ora is seen on April 28, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: See some of Rita Ora’s most memorable street style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.