Riley Keough Blossoms in Sheer Lacy Dress and Bow Pumps at Dior’s Resort 2024 Show

Riley Keough took a daring step out for Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show.

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” actress posed at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico for the occasion on Saturday, wearing a sheer white dress. The daring piece was given a feminine whimsy from elbow-length mesh bell sleeves, as well as a tiered skirt and bodice overlaid with sheer floral lace. Keough’s attire was complete with a deep red lip and rosy cheeks for a romantically flushed finish.

Riley Keough attends the Dior resort 2024 fashion show at Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City, Mexico on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

When it came to footwear, Keough slipped on a pair of Dior’s popular J’Adior pumps to complete her outfit. The actress’ style featured its signature pointed-toe silhouette, crafted from smooth light tan leather. The set was complete with thin heels totaling at least 3 to 4 inches in height, as well as its hallmark slingback straps crafted from flat embroidered cotton ribbons. Though Keough’s J’Adior colorway appears to be sold out, a wide variety of the style in additional hues, colors and details is available on Dior’s website.

A closer look at Keough’s heels. CREDIT: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images For Christian Dior

The resort 2024 show marked Dior’s latest destination fashion show location this spring, following its pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, India in March.

Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show was held in Mexico City, Mexico at the Colegio de San Ildefonso, featuring celebrity guests Riley Keough, Alicia Keys and Naomi Watts in the front row. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s newest collection was inspired by the wardrobe of the late artist Frida Kahlo, preluded by a dinner at Anahuacalli Diego Rivera Museum where Kahlo was previously seen with husband Diego Rivera.

