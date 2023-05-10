Riley Keough Soars in Striped Illusion Catsuit & Platform Mary Jane Heels at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Riley Keough took optical illusions to new heights for Chanel’s cruise 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles.

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star arrived at Paramount Studios for the occasion on Tuesday night, wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit. Her ensemble primarily featured a bodycon catsuit with a palette of gray, purple and black. The belted piece featured long legs and sleeves covered in thin strops, overlaid with spliced “double C” medallion and circle prints for a logo-coated finish.

Riley Keough attends the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Keough also accented her Chanel outfit with one of the brand’s popular handbags: a small top-handled crossbody bag, crafted from quilted black leather and accented with gleaming gold hardware. The actress’ lack of jewelry allowed her one-piece outfit to truly take center stage for the occasion.

Riley Keough attends the Chanel cruise 2024 fashion show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 9, 2023. CREDIT: Roger Kisby for WWD

When it came to footwear, Keough strapped into a pair of Chanel’s preppy Mary Jane pumps to finish her outfit. The star’s $1,300 style featured matte charcoal suede uppers in a D’Orsay silhouette. Buckled straps and rounded capped patent leather toes added a feminine flourish to the pair. Thick platform soles and 4.3-inch block heels completed Keough’s outfit with a retro finish, while still remaining formally sharp.

A closer look at Keough’s platform heels. CREDIT: Roger Kisby for WWD

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The line’s beachy new designs from creative director Virginie Board featured an array of glam-meets-practical shoes, ranging from holographic cap-toed pumps to white lace-up boots and bejeweled platform sandals. The show’s front row was also commanded by a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, Sofia Richie and Lil Nas X.

