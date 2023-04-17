Riley Keough Gets Groovy in Sheer Blouse, Jeans & Leather Heels at Deadline Contenders 2023

Riley Keough was suited with ’70s flair for the 2023 Deadline Contenders. The event features panels of stars from hit television shows ahead of awards season, which can be viewed by members from guilds including SAG-AFTRA and DGA.

While arriving to the event at the Directors’ Guild of America in Los Angeles on Saturday, Keough posed at the Contenders in a full Celine outfit. Designed by Heidi Slimane, the “Daisy Jones and the Six” star’s outfit featured a long-sleeved champagne silk blouse with a ruffled front. The piece was layered with a dark flannel pinstriped vest, cinched with glossy black buttons. Keough’s outfit was completed with a pair of the French brand’s deep blue denim bootcut jeans for a casual finish.

Riley Keough attends the ‘Deadline’ Contenders for Television at the Directors’ Guild of America in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: RandyShropshire/Courtesy of Celine

When it came to shoes, Keough slipped on a pair of sharp pointed heels to finish her outfit. The “Zola” star’s set featured smooth black leather uppers with triangular toes, as well as thin platform soles. Though the set was largely covered by Keough’s hems, the style likely featured 3 to 4-inch stiletto or block heels in a pump or heeled boot silhouette, given their traditional shapes.

A closer look at Keough’s heels. CREDIT: RandyShropshire/Courtesy of Celine

Keough’s shoe style is often dramatic and sleek. The “Guilty” actress wears pointed-toe pumps, stiletto and platform-heeled sandals in neutral, metallic and jewel tones on the red carpet from a wide range of brands, including Christian Louboutin, Charles & Keith, Dior and L.K. Bennett. Off-duty, she can also be seen in suede clogs and monochrome white sneakers.

