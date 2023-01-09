Rihanna Drops Football-Themed Savage x Fenty ‘Game Day’ Collection Before Super Bowl LVII

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna is kicking off the new year — and her forthcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance — in full swing, thanks to Savage X Fenty.

This week, the Grammy Award-winning musician’s lingerie and athleisure brand launched a limited-edition collection prior to her performance on Feb. 12. The line, aptly titled Game Day, features a 17-piece array of unisex, inclusively-sized loungewear and varsity jerseys.

Rihanna also stars in its accompanying campaign, wearing the limited-edition collection’s layered sweatpants, cropped jersey and a beanie — all sleekly paired with a set of glossy black pumps.

Rihanna stars in Savage X Fenty’s Game Day collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Highlighting a relaxed take to athletic style, the line features “LVII” and “Property of Savage X Fenty” logos across a range of pieces. Hoodies, sweatpants, tube and cropped tops are cast in a neutral palette of brown, black and cream, with pops of light blue. Boxer shorts are printed with footballs and printed spliced jerseys, sports caps and bandanas are given a similar color treatment.

Rounding out the collection, affordably retailing from $25-$90 on the brand’s website, is a cheeky T-shirt proclaiming: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, but whatever” — keying into the longtime joke that the Super Bowl is only viewed for the Halftime Show.

Prior to the Super Bowl, fans can also shop the collection in person in Los Angeles, where Savage X Fenty will host a three-day pop-up from January 27-29.

Rihanna stars in Savage X Fenty’s Game Day collection campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

The collection’s launch follows Rihanna’s announcement — after years of speculation — that she would be the headlining performer at the 2023 Super Bowl next month. In September 2022, the Savage X Fenty founder confirmed the leading role herself through a nonchalant Instagram post, featuring her signature tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football.

The appointment as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show act was met with massive fanfare on social media, and follows her past rejection of the 2019 opportunity (which went to Maroon 5, supported by Travis Scott and Big Boi), due to her support for Colin Kaepernick’s viral #TakeAKnee movement. The performance will notably be her first live show in five years.

The 2023 Super Bowl, also known as Super Bowl LVII, marks the 2022 NFL season. The event will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023, and be televised by Fox. The event will notably be sponsored by Apple Music — replacing Pepsi. No announcements have been made as to who will perform the National Anthem, or which brands will release commercials during the occasion — one of the more humorous and viral parts of the program, which has created viral moments for brands including Planet Fitness, T-Mobile, Sabra, Hellmann’s and Calvin Klein.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is regarded as a top honor for musicians to headline during their careers, often featuring multi-song sets of their greatest hits; recent years have also seen the appearances of supporting musical acts, as well. Recent Halftime Show leads have included Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Coldplay. Past supporting performers have also included 50 Cent, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

