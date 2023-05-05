Pregnant Rihanna Goes Edgy in Spray-Painted Miniskirt & Loewe Knee-High Boots

Rihanna was spotted grabbing dinner at Cipriani in Los Angeles yesterday.

The star, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, went solo for the night, clad in a two-piece set comprised of a white leather motocross jacket in an oversized style featuring a high-cut neckline and large relaxed sleeves.

Rihanna was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / Sp

The outerwear also had a large bright red Yankees logo on the front and black spray-painted detailing that gave the garment a rugged look. Rounding out her set, Rihanna styled a matching white leather miniskirt that also featured the same black spray-painted detailing that speckled the fabric.

As for accessories, the hitmaker toted a white leather mini bag worn in tandem with high-shine hoops with floral motifs.

Related Pregnant Rihanna Flatters Baby Bump in Edgy Style With Micro Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots While Out With A$AP Rocky Pregnant Rihanna Enjoys Dua Lipa's Met Gala 2023 After Party in White-Hot Chrome Hearts Shirt, Slit Skirt and Lace-Up Heels A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Plaid Skirt, Jeans & Metal-Tipped Boots on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Rihanna

On her feet, the “Love on the Brain” songstress wore Loewe “Toy” boots in white from the designer brand’s fall/winter 2023 show. The boots were crafted of fainty slouchy white lambskin uppers and featured rounded toes and a high-shine finish. The pair were uniquely made to mimic the look of jeans with the addition of button detailing, faux zipper closures and belt loops.

A closer look at Rihanna’s shoes. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / Sp

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.

Rihanna was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles on May 4, 2023. CREDIT: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / Sp

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls, and the main reason is due to her personal style. She mixes edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Rihanna’s craziest shoe moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.