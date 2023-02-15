Pregnant Rihanna Graces British Vogue’s March Issue in Valentino Dress & Alaïa Heels With A$AP Rocky & Their Baby

Rihanna is making headlines yet again — this time, for her latest Vogue cover: British Vogue‘s March 2023 issue, also starting boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their baby son.

As seen on Instagram, the cover finds Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their child together on a sunset-lit beach in Malibu. For the main shot by Inex and Vinoodh, styled by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Rihanna wears a logo-printed black silk dress from Chanel atop a diamond necklace, delicate drop earrings and a wide cuff bracelet.

Other shots from the shoot find the singer in a range of glamorous, effortless attire. In one photo, she poses with her son in a black velvet Burberry dress and sheer gloves.

Another image finds Rihanna held by A$AP Rocky in a black Valentino gown and layered gold Ben Amun and Isaac Manevitz bracelets, paired with a Sonia Petroff ring and Gina Shoes sandals. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky wears dark J.W. Anderson jeans with Marsell boots and his own jewelry.

Naturally, Rihanna rounded out her shoot in an outfit that emphasized color, drama and head-to-toe glamour: a cape-slit yellow Rick Owens gown atop a black Savage X Fenty bra and stockings, paired with a Lisa Eisner bracelet and statement necklace — as well as sparkling jewel-embellished Alaïa sandals.

Within her interview with journalist Giles Hattersley, Rihanna discusses a range of topics — including her experience parenting, giving birth and performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show postpartum.

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything,” she tells Hattersley of the Super Bowl, “even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?’ What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘Nothing is impossible.'”

Rihanna also took the time to discuss her feelings on paparazzi around her child as she begins raising her family — especially as one was now-virally spotted during their photo shoot.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she says. “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

