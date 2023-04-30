Rihanna Elevates Chanel’s 1994 Faux-Fur Dress with Amina Muaddi Sandals Before the Met Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna took vintage glamour to new heights ahead of the 2023 Met Gala — and served an on-theme look while doing so.

On Saturday night, Rihanna stepped out in New York City in a full Chanel outfit. The pregnant Fenty Beauty founder‘s attire, as seen on FNAA-winning designer Amina Muaddi’s Instagram, featured a color-blocked black and white faux-fur jacket and wide-brimmed hat with a matching white minidress. The ensemble was complete with large white glasses shaped like Chanel’s signature “double C” monogram, bringing Rihanna’s attire a whimsical twist with fashionably historic roots — as all pieces hailed from the brand’s fall 1994 collection, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The “Umbrella” singer complemented her attire with pearl and diamond-accented Jacob & Co. post earrings and a matching ring. Aside from making a bold style statement — and continuing her masterful pregnancy style streak — Rihanna’s outfit strongly referenced this year’s Met Gala theme and dress code, which pay tribute to Lagerfeld’s lengthy design career. The moment also confirmed the singer will be attending the event, as seen in Muaddi’s caption — leaving fashion fans to speculate on what she’ll wear to the Gala itself on Monday.

When it came to footwear, Rihanna finished her outfit with a pair of Muaddi’s heeled sandals. Her $1,380 Giorgia style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, accented by thin toe straps and 4.3-inch stiletto heels. The pair was complete with sparkling buckled crystal ankle straps that wrapped around Rihanna’s ankles, bringing her outfit a dynamically glamorous base.

Amina Muaddi’s Giorgia sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold—or heel too high. The “We Found Love” singer has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, from sky-high heels to chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.