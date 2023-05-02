Pregnant Rihanna Enjoys Dua Lipa’s Met Gala 2023 After Party in White-Hot Chrome Hearts Shirt, Slit Skirt and Lace-Up Heels

Rihanna continued serving white-hot style inspiration following the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night.

The pregnant Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in New York City after her viral entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for co-chair Dua Lipa’s afterparty. For the occasion, she wore a custom white Chrome Hearts button-down shirt — strategically buttoned to showcase her baby bump — and a low-rise skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Rihanna attends Dua Lipa’s Met Gala 2023 afterparty in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews.com

In an apparent tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld — who served as both the Gala’s exhibit and dress code inspiration — Rihanna’s outfit was finished with a bejeweled fingerless glove and layered pearl and jeweled Chrome Hearts necklaces.

Finishing her ensemble were white-framed sunglasses, layered pearl drop earrings, diamond-coated hoop earrings and a bejeweled watch, as well as a quilted white satin clutch.

The “We Found Love” musician’s beau, A$AP Rocky, also complemented her attire in a nonchalant look of his own. The rapper arrived hand-in-hand with Rihanna for the occasion, wearing a light blue striped shirt and tie with blue denim jeans, paired with a classic beige trench coat, black sunglasses and shiny round-toed black leather boots.

(L-R): Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Dua Lipa’s Met Gala 2023 afterparty in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Rihanna completed her outfit with a sultry set of lace-up sandals by Amina Muaddi. The white style featured matte uppers with thin rounded soles, topped by thin toe straps and matching cords that crossed around her knees. The style was finished with thin stiletto heels for a sleek base, overlaid with sparkling diamond-coated Chrome Hearts anklets for a burst of edgy glamour.

Rihanna attends Dua Lipa’s Met Gala 2023 afterparty in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: TheHapaBlonde/SplashNews.com

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

