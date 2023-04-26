Pregnant Rihanna Upgrades Cozy Maternity Style With Cropped Hoodie & Louis Vuitton Dad Sneakers

Rihanna served cozy maternity style while out on Tuesday night. The “Work” singer was photographed as she returned to The Greenwich Hotel in New York.

The Fenty founder covered her growing baby bump with a tan cropped hoodie. The jacket included an oversized loose-fitting hood, zipper detailing at the center and thick cuffs. She complemented the top with light-wash low-rise denim jeans.

Rihanna arrives at The Greenwich Hotel on April 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna arrives at The Greenwich Hotel on April 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Shakira McQueen / SplashNews.com

The Grammy Award-winning musician and fashion icon accessorized with dark square sunglasses, a collection of gold bracelets, diamond stud earrings and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Riri opted for a fresh face no makeup look and a glossy lip. The “Lift Me Up” artist’s swept her dark tresses off her face and let loose curls cascade on her shoulders.

Related Pregnant Rihanna Channels NYC Style in Vintage John Galliano Fur Coat With Baggy Jeans & Timberland Boots What the Met Gala Themes Have Been in Years Past & What People Wore Vault by Vans & Mastermind World Reunite for Punk-Inspired Sneaker & Apparel Collection

Rihanna arrives at The Greenwich Hotel on April 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Completing Riri’s look were Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Leather Dad sneakers. The chunky silhouette is embossed with the luxury label’s signature logo on the pull tab and has a high counter at the back, round outsole and thick laces.

A closer look at Rihanna’s Louis Vuitton sneakers. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Rihanna arrives at The Greenwich Hotel on April 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is one of the fashion industry’s most beloved “it” girls due to her incomparable style. She has a natural knack for mixing edginess with chic styles, while also setting her own trends. When she’s not attending a formal event, her street style looks also take precedence, with her wearing intricate leathers, slinky dresses, billowing outerwear and slouchy denim that help her execute her vision.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The billionaire beauty mogul has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Her red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits.