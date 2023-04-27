Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Camo Denim Jacket & Louis Vuitton Dad Sneakers

Rihanna is back out in New York with her baby bump on full display and sporting designer “dad” shoes.

Spotted leaving her hotel in Brooklyn in the early hours of Thursday morning, the “Diamonds” singer, who is expecting her second child, could be seen wearing a sporty white Loewe crop top with cozy black sweatpants and a long coat on top. Her idiosyncratic coat featuring a gray camouflage design on top with a black drawstring hoodie and black denim at the bottom is by Undercoverism, a menswear line launched by streetwear designer Jun Takahashi in 2021. The layered look retails for $1,765.

Rihanna heads to her car after checking out of her hotel late last night. CREDIT: Splash

Rihanna topped off her cool-casual ensemble with a navy cap, and added sunglasses, despite the darkness, as well as a bit of jewelry.

Rihanna is seen leaving her hotel last night wearing white Louis Vuitton sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, she donned a crisp white leather low-top style courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The Virgil Abloh-designed model was inspired by vintage basketball sneakers and boasts #54 on the heel tab, a reference to the year 1854 when the French fashion house was founded.

Rihanna sports Louis Vuitton’s LV Trainer sneakers, vintage basketball-inspired sneakers designed by late artistic director Virgil Abloh. CREDIT: Splash

Over the years, Rihanna has gone from hitmaker to multi-hyphenate mogul and one of the fashion industry’s most revered “it” girls thanks to her singular style. When it comes to shoes, she is hardly afraid to go bold but has also been known to favor more understated looks like strappy barely-there sandals. Some of her go-to shoe favorite designers for red carpet appearances include Amina Muaddi, Prada, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. As for everyday shoes, she can often be found heading out in Timberland boots and sneakers, ranging from affordable Puma styles to trendy designer models. One thing is for sure, no one does fashion quite like RiRi.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.