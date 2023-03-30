Kim and Kyle Richards Have a Family Reunion in Matching Leather Pants With Loafers & Pink Pumps

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards were seen having some quality sister time in West Hollywood, Calif., last week.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars tapped into the leather trend with their own unique takes on the style. Kyle selected a longline leather coat to layer over a pink silk top and matching black leather pants for a playful but classic outfit.

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards are seen on March 20, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: GC Images

The mommy mogul accessorized with multicolored jewels around her neck that paired perfectly with her Kurt Geiger rainbow tote. On the other hand, Kim kept it chic in an embellished top and jacket along with black leather pants, which she coupled with pendulous pearl earrings.

In the footwear department, the siblings went for two different aesthetics. Kim strapped on a pair of textured loafers with silver hardware that tied into her tops. In recent years, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of loafers, with many designers creating modern, updated versions of the classic style. As for Kyle, she chose coordinating pink pumps with a pointy toe. The classic and sophisticated shoe offers up extreme versatility, from animal prints to slingback pumps to bold colors.

Kim is known for her love of feminine and bohemian styles. She often opts for loose-fitting tops, flowy dresses and high-waisted skirts. She is also a big fan of vintage-inspired pieces, such as 70s-inspired maxi dresses and bell-bottom jeans.

Kyle has a glamorous style. The television personality likes to slip on embellished pumps or vibrant sandals for a red-carpet event. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from designer labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Amina Muaddi, and Prada. When she’s having a casual day off camera, Richards usually goes for a pair of chunky sneakers or chic boots from Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton. She has also been seen working out wearing affordable shoes from Nike and Asics.

