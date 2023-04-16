Reneé Rapp Laces Into Converse x Adererror Sneakers & Patchwork Denim at Interscope’s Coachella 2023 Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reneé Rapp revamped double-denim with a streetwear edge at Interscope Records’ Coachella party this weekend.

While attending the event in Palm Springs, Calif., Rapp wore a denim jacket and wide-leg jeans — also known as a “Canadian tuxedo.” The “Sex Lives of College Girls” star’s outfit featured allover denim patches in various shades of blue, complete with exposed seams and frayed edges. The set was layered atop a simple white T-shirt for a casual edge.

Reneé Rapp attends the Interscope Coachella Party in Palm Springs, Calif. on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

The “Mean Girls: The Musical” star’s outfit was finished with a smooth black leather crossbody bag, as well as layered silver rings, a thin chain bracelet and two chain necklaces.

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp attend the Interscope Coachella Party in Palm Springs, Calif. on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for PMC

When it came to footwear, Rapp finished her outfit with a set of Converse sneakers, hailing from the brand’s collaboration with independent brand Adererror. Her $305 Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 Hi style featured off-white canvas uppers with a deconstructed appearance, complete with blue canvas patches. Each shoe was finished with Converse’s classic flat white rubber soles, as well as blue “The new is not new” lettering on their sides. The set elevated Rapp’s patchwork outfit with a similarly textured base, while remaining edgy and bold in their own right.

Converse x ADERERROR’s Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 Hi sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Interscope Records’ Coachella party was held on Sunday in Palm Springs during the 2023 Coachella music festival, celebrating its participating musicians, with activations by American Express and Laneige. The event featured beverages by VitaminWater, Patron El Alto Tequila, Heineken Silver and Rabble Wine, as well as food from Pringles and chef Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf. Guests included GloRilla, Renée Rapp, Benny Blanco and Ebony Riley.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

