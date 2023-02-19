Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Are Engaged in White Sneakers at Disneyland

She said yes! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are officially engaged — all with the help of a little Disney magic.

While in Disneyland, Wilson proposed to Agruma — as celebrated on Instagram. Each woman wore a pink and cream-striped sweater with a graphic heart print at its center, as well as blue denim jeans. However, there was one addition: Agruma’s engagement ring from Wilson, a simple band with a central diamond from Tiffany & Co. Each paired her outfit with white lace-up sneakers; Agruma’s a monochrome leather style, Wilson’s a stripe-trimmed set from Gucci.

“We said YES!,” Wilson captioned her post. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise.”

Wilson’s post was met with massive fanfare and celebration from fans and celebrities alike, including Paris Hilton, Brittany Snow, Lindsey Vonn, Simu Liu, Kelly Rutherford and Rosie O’Donnell.

The “Senior Year” actress’ engagement follows her coming out on June 9, 2022 on Instagram, revealing her relationship with Agruma — nicknamed her “Disney Princess” — after the Sydney Morning Herald attempted to “out” her by giving her two days to comment on her sexuality, according to the Mirror.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

