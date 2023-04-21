Rachel Weisz Means Business in Crystal-Embellished Velvet Suit & Black Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Rachel Weisz sat down for an interview on an episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” which aired yesterday on CBS.

Weisz spoke about playing a set of identical twins in her new drama series “Dead Ringers” and spoke of life with her husband and fellow actor Daniel Craig.

For her talk show appearance, Weisz was outfitted in a black crystalized suit comprised of a fitted blazer with strong structural shoulders, wide lapels and long sleeves that were paired with matching flared trousers. The two-piece garment was made of a black velvet fabric that was dotted with rows upon rows of silver reflective crystals.

Rachel Weisz is seen on April 20, 2023 in New York arriving at “The Late Show with Stepehn Colbert.” CREDIT: GC Images

As for footwear,“The Mummy” actress wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Although they were hard to see over the hem of her flared trousers, her shoes were made of shiny black leather uppers comprised of knife-like pointed toes that sat atop equally sharp stiletto heels that stood at an estimated 3 to 4 inches.

A closer look at Rachel Weisz’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The footwear is a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Weisz included. The pumps offered the British thespian’s look a classic and neutral touch that allowed her ensemble to take center stage.

Rachel Weisz is seen on April 20, 2023 in New York arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” CREDIT: GC Images

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller, “Dead Ringers” follows twin gynecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women. The drama series will debut on Prime Video on April 21. Rachel Weisz stars in the show alongside Britne Oldford, Emily Meade, Jennifer Ehle, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus and Jeremy Shamos.

