‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Star Rachel Sennott Slips On Chic Pumps and Tights for Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Rachel Sennott was chicly outfitted for Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week.

On Friday, the “Bodied Bodies Bodies” star attended the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing a black miniskirt and cream ribbed tank top with a keyhole slit. The set was layered atop sheer black tights for a winter-worthy finish.

Rachel Sennott attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Sennott was further accessorized by stylist Jared Ellner with a wide gold beaded bracelet, black velvet hair bow and a layered black pearl necklace with gold “Patou” lettering charms. She also carried a black leather version of the brand’s popular $795 Le Petit Patou handbag, which included a curved silhouette and gold hardware.

When it came to footwear, Sennott’s ensemble was complete with a pair of sharp pumps. The “Idol” actress’ pointed-toe set included smooth suede uppers in a matte black hue, finished with thin 3-inch stiletto heels. The set added a subtle height boost to her attire while remaining classic and versatile for everyday wear, as well.

A closer look at Sennott’s pumps. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Rachel Sennott attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

For footwear, Sennott often wears ankle-wrapped sandals, platforms and Mary Jane heels in a range of colors for formal appearances. Off-duty, the “Shiva Baby” star can also be seen in slingback pumps, as well as sneakers from brands including Nike.

