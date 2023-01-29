×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Star Rachel Sennott Slips On Chic Pumps and Tights for Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
rachel-sennott-patou-featured
Kirsten Dunst, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Karlie Kloss, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Rosamund Pike, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Maisie Williams, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Show
View Gallery 11 Images

Rachel Sennott was chicly outfitted for Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week.

On Friday, the “Bodied Bodies Bodies” star attended the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing a black miniskirt and cream ribbed tank top with a keyhole slit. The set was layered atop sheer black tights for a winter-worthy finish.

Rachel Sennott, Patou, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Paris, fashion show, runway show, front row
Rachel Sennott attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

Sennott was further accessorized by stylist Jared Ellner with a wide gold beaded bracelet, black velvet hair bow and a layered black pearl necklace with gold “Patou” lettering charms. She also carried a black leather version of the brand’s popular $795 Le Petit Patou handbag, which included a curved silhouette and gold hardware.

When it came to footwear, Sennott’s ensemble was complete with a pair of sharp pumps. The “Idol” actress’ pointed-toe set included smooth suede uppers in a matte black hue, finished with thin 3-inch stiletto heels. The set added a subtle height boost to her attire while remaining classic and versatile for everyday wear, as well.

Rachel Sennott, Patou, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Paris, fashion show, runway show, front row
A closer look at Sennott’s pumps.
CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot
Rachel Sennott, Patou, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, suede pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Paris, fashion show, runway show, front row
Rachel Sennott attends Patou’s fall 2023 runway show at La Samaritaine in Paris on Jan. 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Patou/By Victor Malecot

For footwear, Sennott often wears ankle-wrapped sandals, platforms and Mary Jane heels in a range of colors for formal appearances. Off-duty, the “Shiva Baby” star can also be seen in slingback pumps, as well as sneakers from brands including Nike.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities in Paris front rows in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad