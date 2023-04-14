Rachel Brosnahan Gets Preppy in Asymmetrical Plaid Skirt & Oxford Pumps for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Party

Rachel Brosnahan was spotted arriving at a party at Saks Fifth Avenue for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in New York today.

The “House of Cards” star was outfitted in a preppy full Thom Browne ensemble comprised of a black, gray, red and white plaid blazer worn overtop a white button down. The blazer featured a structured finish and white button closures and was worn with a matching skirt with an asymmetrical hem.

Rachel Brosnahan seen arriving to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” cast party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York on April 14, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Finishing off her look, Brosnahan wore a coordinating fastened plaid tie around her neck, worn with an assortment of dainty gold jewelry. The 32-year-old thespian also sported white ankle-length socks featuring Thom Browne’s signature striped detailing in red white and blue. For the occasion, Brosnahan’s lengthy brown tresses were worn down in voluminous waves.

On her feet, Brosnahan opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of Oxford-inspired black pointed-toe pumps, also from Thom Browne. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, intricate detailing on triangular toes and sturdy construction.

A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan’s shoes. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a character who has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. Season five of the hit comedy-drama will be available for streaming on April 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

