Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles in Lilac Crystals & Fairytale Pumps on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Rachel Brosnahan was fully bejeweled for her latest late-night talk show appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Brosnahan sat down with Colbert on Monday night in a sparkling Self-Portrait outfit designed by Han Chong. For the occasion, the Emmy Award-winning actress was dressed by Alexandra Mandelkorn in the label’s lilac $335 crop top and $365 wrapped slit-side midi skirt, each covered with sparkling purple crystals.

Rachel Brosnahan appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Brosnahan’s glitzy ensemble was completed with a gold and diamond Yvonne Léon ear cuff, gold and silver Rainbow K ball-charm hoop earrings and Grace Lee’s diamond link and silver globe rings.

When it came to footwear, Brosnahan slipped on a pair of clear Stuart Weitzman pumps. The “I’m Your Woman” star’s $477 (previously $795) Crystal style featured glossy PVC pointed-toe uppers for an “invisible” effect, remarkably similar to the glass slippers worn by the fictional princess in “Cinderella.”

Rachel Brosnahan appears on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Giving the set an added burst of glamour were rectangular Swarovski crystals on each toe — further accentuating her outfit’s sparkle — as well as 4-inch stiletto heels and paneled counters crafted with metallic silver leather.

Stuart Weitzman’s Crystal pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

During her appearance, Brosnahan discussed her new role in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” on Broadway — originally played by Rita Moreno — as well as the final upcoming season of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and working with therapy pigs.

“It’s just really gratifying to be seeing a play which hasn’t been seen since the 1960s,” Brosnahan told Colbert, which you can watch in her full interview on YouTube.

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and platform heels from brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Black lace-up and ankle boots from Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also her go-to styles for off-duty looks. Brosnahan’s attracted attention in the fashion world since her turn as the titular Mrs. Maisel, appearing in front rows for Prada, Dior and Rodarte during Fashion Month—and even attending the Met Gala with Erdem in 2019.

