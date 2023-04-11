Rachel Brosnahan Suits Up in Plaid Thom Browne Blazer & Oxford Pumps for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5 Promo

Rachel Brosnahan was spotted out in New York yesterday while promoting season five of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Brosnahan was outfitted in a full Thom Browne look comprised of a blue, gray and white plaid blazer worn overtop a white cropped button down. On bottom, the “House of Cards” star wore matching plaid shorts.

Rachel Brosnahan is seen out and about on April 10, 2023, in New York.

Finishing off her look, Brosnahan wore a coordinating plaid tie worn with an assortment of silver Rainbow K and Anita Ko jewelry.

On her feet, Brosnahan opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of Oxford-inspired black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, intricate detailing on triangular toes and a sturdy construction.

A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan's shoes.

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

Rachel Brosnahan is seen out and about on April 10, 2023, in New York.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a character who has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. Season five of the hit comedy-drama will be available for streaming on April 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

