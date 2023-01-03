Quinta Brunson Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Painted Florals for ‘The View’

Quinta Brunson brought vibrant color to a rainy day in New York City while appearing on “The View.”

The Emmy Award-winning star arrived to the talk show’s studios on Wednesday, wearing a bubble-sleeved minidress. Her style included slit long sleeves with rounded scrunched shoulders and cuffs, covered in a large-scale blue, orange and black painter-like floral print. The artistic piece was paired with silver hoop earrings to allow the prints to make a greater splash.

Brunson’s ensemble was finished with a bright orange leather rectangular clutch, complete with a silver curbed chain top handle.

Quinta Brunson arrives to film ‘The View’ in New York City on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Brunson strapped into a sky-high pair of Gucci pumps. The “Abbott Elementary” creator’s white leather Angel style, which is currently sold out, featured capped almond toes with a T-strap vamp and 2.4-inch stacked platform soles. Giving the set a towering boost were thin 6.1-inch heels, adding a dynamic twist to the style.

Related Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release 'Back That Up To The Beat' While in Malawi With Her Family Ashanti Slips Into Fuzzy Thigh-High Boots With Matching Jacket, Leather Pants & Gucci Belt Lunar New Year 2023 Fashion & Footwear 'Year of the Rabbit' Collections Include Gucci, New Balance & More

A closer look at Brunson’s pumps. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Indeed, Brunson’s towering platforms clearly tapped into the ongoing platform trend. 2022 saw the literal rise of towering styles — the higher, the better — with thick platform soles and both block and stiletto heels totaling upwards of 7 inches in height. Styles ranging from neutral sandals to studded, metallic, color-drenched and crystal-coated pumps emerged from numerous luxury and budget-friendly brands, including Valentino, Giuseppe Zanotti, Schutz, Larroudé, Paris Texas and Steve Madden.

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Loriblu, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

PHOTOS: Discover Quinta Brunson and more stars at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in the gallery.