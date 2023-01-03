Quinta Brunson Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Painted Florals for ‘The View’

Quinta Brunson brought vibrant color to a rainy day in New York City while appearing on “The View.”
The Emmy Award-winning star arrived to the talk show’s studios on Wednesday, wearing a bubble-sleeved minidress. Her style included slit long sleeves with rounded scrunched shoulders and cuffs, covered in a large-scale blue, orange and black painter-like floral print. The artistic piece was paired with silver hoop earrings to allow the prints to make a greater splash.
Brunson’s ensemble was finished with a bright orange leather rectangular clutch, complete with a silver curbed chain top handle.
When it came to footwear, Brunson strapped into a sky-high pair of Gucci pumps. The “Abbott Elementary” creator’s white leather Angel style, which is currently sold out, featured capped almond toes with a T-strap vamp and 2.4-inch stacked platform soles. Giving the set a towering boost were thin 6.1-inch heels, adding a dynamic twist to the style.
Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Loriblu, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.
PHOTOS: Discover Quinta Brunson and more stars at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in the gallery.