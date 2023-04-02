Quinta Brunson Suits Up in Buttoned Suit and Square-Toed Boots on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Quinta Brunson was sharply dressed to host “Saturday Night Live” this week.

Brunson’s outfit for her opening monologue featured a sharp black suit. The Emmy Award-winning star arrived onstage in an asymmetric blazer with pointed silky lapels, complete with long matching trousers. A set of gleaming silver buttons completed the piece with a cinched finish.

Quinta Brunson hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on April 1, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

However, this wasn’t Brunson’s only ensemble on “SNL.” While closing her episode with a cast goodbye, the “Abbott Elementary” creator wore a multicolored splice-striped sweater and zippered tan cargo pants. The whimsical outfit was finished with a black bucket hat as well as a gleaming gold ring, earrings and ridged bangle bracelet.

Related Timberland Launches Greenstride Trail-Inspired Footwear & Apparel With Recycled Materials For Outdoor Adventures Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Denim Overalls With Pointy Boots for Ashlee Simpson's Pieces of Me Launch Party La La Anthony Takes on Lux Leather Trend in Cropped Biker Jacket & Pointy Boots

Quinta Brunson hosts “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on April 1, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Brunson’s footwear for the occasion featured a pair of smooth black leather boots, complete with squared toes for a contemporary finish. Due to Brunson’s trouser length, the sharp set’s heels could not be seen; however, they likely toon a 2-3-inch block or flared heel silhouette, given similar trending pairs on the market from labels including Loeffler Randall Alohas and Sam Edelman.

The episode also featured a performance by Lil Yachty, who sang his song “drive ME crazy!” with Diana Gordon — as well as his song “the BLACK seminole.” You can watch both performances on YouTube

Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.

PHOTOS: Discover Quinta Brunson and more stars at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in the gallery.

Sharpen your next outfit with square-toed boots.

Sam Edelman’s Fawn boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Fawn boots, $95 (was $180).

Vagabond Shoemakers’ Hedda boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vagabond Shoemakers

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Hedda boots, $200.

Alohas’ South boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Alohas South boots, $262 (was $381).