Quinta Brunson Suits Up in Buttoned Suit and Square-Toed Boots on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Quinta Brunson was sharply dressed to host “Saturday Night Live” this week.
Brunson’s outfit for her opening monologue featured a sharp black suit. The Emmy Award-winning star arrived onstage in an asymmetric blazer with pointed silky lapels, complete with long matching trousers. A set of gleaming silver buttons completed the piece with a cinched finish.
However, this wasn’t Brunson’s only ensemble on “SNL.” While closing her episode with a cast goodbye, the “Abbott Elementary” creator wore a multicolored splice-striped sweater and zippered tan cargo pants. The whimsical outfit was finished with a black bucket hat as well as a gleaming gold ring, earrings and ridged bangle bracelet.
Brunson’s shoe styles often match her outfits, including metallic and colorful hues. On the red carpet, the writer can be seen in stiletto-heeled sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti, Stuart Weitzman and Le Silla.
