Queen Rania Walks on Gold in Gianvito Rossi Metallic Pumps With Schiaparelli Dress at King Charles’ Coronation Reception

Queen Rania of Jordan joined other distinguished attendees at King Charles III’s coronation reception today wearing a stylish number.

She donned a brown jersey dress with gathered sleeves and a stand-up collar from Schiaparelli‘s fall 2023 collection, which was adorned with a row of signature keyhole buttons in golden brass and draped at the hips.

The design was both elegant and unique, showcasing her sophisticated sense of style. Her accessories only ignited the look as she carried a gold clutch and gold hoop earrings.

Queen Rania of Jordan attends the Coronation Reception for overseas guests at Buckingham Palace on May 05, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

In an effortless fashion, she accented her look with bold gold stilettos by Gianvito Rossi set atop a 4-inch heel. Crafted from leather, these shoes feature a sleek and versatile stiletto heel, along with a pointed-toe design that adds a striking touch to any outfit.

The Gianvito Rossi 105 style is easy to slip on and feature a synthetic lining for added comfort, as well as a synthetic sole that provides durability and support.

The metallic stiletto heel trend is all about adding a touch of shine and glamour to your outfit. With their sleek and slender design, metallic stiletto heels can be paired with a wide range of styles, from jeans to formal dresses. They’re perfect for making a statement and standing out from the crowd.

This queen is known for her chic and modern style, often opting for vibrant colors, bold patterns, and elegant dresses. She has been seen wearing designers such as Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, and Valentino.

She also showcases traditional Jordanian and Middle Eastern designs, incorporating them into her wardrobe. Queen Rania is a fashion icon, using her platform to promote local designers and the fashion industry in Jordan. She has been named one of the world’s most stylish women by various publications.

King Charles III’s Coronation Service will be held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday morning. The service is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

