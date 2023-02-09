Queen Latifah Pairs Olive Green Leather With Tan Boots on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Queen Latifah leaned into leather for her latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While sitting down with Fallon in New York City on Wednesday night, Latifah donned a monochrome green outfit for the occasion. The Variety cover star‘s ensemble featured a smooth collared shirt with a large breast pocket, as well as paneled trousers — each crafted from smooth, deep olive green leather. A gold ring and thin gleaming hoop earrings smoothly completed her outfit.

Queen Latifah sits down with host Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to footwear, the “Last Holiday” star‘s shoes took the form of tan leather boots. The lightly square-toed set included lightly flared block heels, giving the style — which included uppers with at least ankle-high shafts — a smooth height boost.

During her interview, Queen Latifah spoke with Fallon about her rap career and CBS show “The Equalizer” — as well as shooting new scenes for the drama at her old high school.

“We’re at the high school where I went to high school, where my mother taught, where I shot ‘Latifah’s Had It Up to Here’ video. I mean, it is weird. You know what I mean? We’re in Brooklyn in places where I should never be again,” Latifah told Fallon, which you can view in full on YouTube.

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to heels. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.