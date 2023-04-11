Queen Latifah Gives Her Edgy Style a Floral Twist in Sequined Bomber Jacket & Celine Boots for ‘Champion’ Opening Night

Queen Latifah attended the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s opera “Champion” in New York on Monday night.

The “Set It Off” actress was outfitted in an all-black ensemble comprised of a high-collared oversized bomber jacket featuring a black sequined floral pattern worn with plain black leggings.

Queen Latifah attends the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” at The Metropolitan Opera House on April 10, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, Latifah toted a shiny black leather “bowling bag” style bag featuring tassel detailing, gold hardware and eye-catching monogrammed embossing. Along with the designer bag, the rapper sported a pair of silver chain-linked earrings.

On her feet, the “Last Holiday” star stepped into in chunky black combats boots from Celine fitted with stacked block heels ranging around 2 to 3 inches, sleek black lace-up closures and platform soles. The footwear also featured Celine’s logo embossed into the leather with rhinestoned outsoles that read the French brand’s name.

A closer look at Queen Latifah’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Celine studded combat boots in black. CREDIT: Celine

A go-to shoe style for many, Latifah included, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread originally designed for soldiers on the battlefield. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Queen Latifah attends the opening night of Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” at The Metropolitan Opera House on April 10, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Over the years, Latifah has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

