Queen Latifah Gets Romantic in White Lanvin Tuxedo Dress & Platforms at amfAR Gala 2023 in Cannes With Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah attended the 2023 amfAR Cannes Gala yesterday in Cap d’Antibes, France. Latifah attended with her partner Eboni Nichols.

The “Last Holiday” star was outfitted in a suiting-inspired dress by Lanvin in all-white. The garment was comprised of a blazer-like bodice with structural shoulders, wide lapels, shallow pocket detailing and long sleeves finished with a coordinating white tie.

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Following button closures, the dress transitioned into a floor-sweeping skirt and an equally elegant train that trailed behind Latifah as she traversed the blue carpet.

As for accessories, Latifah sported diamond-encrusted dangling ears with a high-shine silver watch, also encrusted with diamonds and a singular statement-making diamond ring.

Queen Latifah attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Although her footwear wasn’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her ensemble, the “Set It Off” actress likely wore some sort of pointed-toe platform heel in a matching neutral tone that streamlined and further elevated her ensemble.

Over the years, Latifah has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.